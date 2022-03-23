Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ: RENO) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $0.50 changed hands at $0.05 or 10.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.02M. RENO’s last price was a discount, traded about -270.0% off its 52-week high of $1.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 32.0% up since then. When we look at Renovare Environmental Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 206.31K.

Analysts gave the Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RENO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Renovare Environmental Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO) trade information

Instantly RENO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5165 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 10.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.10%, with the 5-day performance at 8.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO) is 0.42% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RENO’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -800.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -700.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Renovare Environmental Inc. will rise 50.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 135.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.81 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Renovare Environmental Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.5 million and $3.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Renovare Environmental Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.90%.

RENO Dividends

Renovare Environmental Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 18.

Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.45% of Renovare Environmental Inc. shares while 6.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.63%. There are 6.07% institutions holding the Renovare Environmental Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.96% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million RENO shares worth $1.22 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.85% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $0.84 million under it, the former controlled 4.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $0.36 million.