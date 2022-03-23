REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Shares Are Down -61.08% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.98 million REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.16 changed hands at -$0.09 or -4.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $628.06M. REE’s last price was a discount, traded about -439.81% off its 52-week high of $11.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.75, which suggests the last value was 18.98% up since then. When we look at REE Automotive Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

Instantly REE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.33 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -4.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.08%, with the 5-day performance at 20.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) is -27.27% down.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the REE Automotive Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.93% over the past 6 months, a -82.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $720k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that REE Automotive Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.69 million.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of REE Automotive Ltd. shares while 16.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.06%. There are 16.06% institutions holding the REE Automotive Ltd. stock share, with Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.04% of the shares, roughly 13.89 million REE shares worth $63.08 million.

M&G Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.64% or 8.37 million shares worth $46.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.54 million shares estimated at $2.22 million under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 82395.0 shares worth around $0.34 million.