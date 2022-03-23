QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Lose -0.51%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 1.88 million QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.48 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.31B. QS’s current price is a discount, trading about -246.11% off its 52-week high of $60.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.21, which suggests the last value was 24.43% up since then. When we look at QuantumScape Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.23 million.

Analysts gave the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended QS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 22.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.76 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.82%, with the 5-day performance at 22.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is 12.56% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QS’s forecast low is $18.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.97% for it to hit the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the QuantumScape Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.16% over the past 6 months, a 15.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for QuantumScape Corporation will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for QuantumScape Corporation earnings to increase by 98.30%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.68% of QuantumScape Corporation shares while 36.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.52%. There are 36.22% institutions holding the QuantumScape Corporation stock share, with Capricorn Investment Group Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.34% of the shares, roughly 17.87 million QS shares worth $396.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.18% or 17.32 million shares worth $384.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 5.56 million shares estimated at $123.31 million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 4.42 million shares worth around $98.08 million.