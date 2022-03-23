Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.98 changed hands at $0.42 or 9.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $677.93M. QSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -184.54% off its 52-week high of $14.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.72, which suggests the last value was 25.3% up since then. When we look at Quantum-Si incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Analysts gave the Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended QSI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Quantum-Si incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.16 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 9.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.72%, with the 5-day performance at 29.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is 12.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QSI’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -140.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Quantum-Si incorporated earnings to increase by 82.50%.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.90% of Quantum-Si incorporated shares while 39.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.14%. There are 39.20% institutions holding the Quantum-Si incorporated stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.12% of the shares, roughly 13.07 million QSI shares worth $102.84 million.

Glenview Capital Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.11% or 6.0 million shares worth $47.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 10.99 million shares estimated at $86.49 million under it, the former controlled 9.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $20.85 million.