Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 8.12 million Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $2.47 changed hands at $0.63 or 34.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.82M. NEW’s last price was a discount, traded about -2240.08% off its 52-week high of $57.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 52.63% up since then. When we look at Puxin Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 486.22K.

Analysts gave the Puxin Limited (NEW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NEW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Puxin Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) trade information

Instantly NEW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 88.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.3700 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 34.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.10%, with the 5-day performance at 88.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) is 18.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.

Puxin Limited (NEW) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Puxin Limited earnings to increase by 93.90%.

NEW Dividends

Puxin Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 21 and January 26.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Puxin Limited shares while 5.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.68%. There are 5.67% institutions holding the Puxin Limited stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.57% of the shares, roughly 2.25 million NEW shares worth $1.3 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.20% or 1.05 million shares worth $0.61 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF. With 13912.0 shares estimated at $8068.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 8402.0 shares worth around $4873.0.