Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: PV) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 1.6 million Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:PV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.86 changing hands around $0.07 or 0.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $526.16M. PV’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.45% off its 52-week high of $10.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.56, which suggests the last value was 3.04% up since then. When we look at Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 62220.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.87K.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:PV) trade information

Instantly PV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.88 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.81%, with the 5-day performance at 0.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:PV) is 0.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8490.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.

PV Dividends

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:PV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation shares while 58.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.72%. There are 58.72% institutions holding the Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation stock share, with Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.89% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million PV shares worth $23.67 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.46% or 1.85 million shares worth $17.94 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $1.73 million under it, the former controlled 0.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 10917.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.