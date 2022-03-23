Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.06 million Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $69.15 changed hands at -$6.02 or -8.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.19B. PLL’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.22% off its 52-week high of $81.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.65, which suggests the last value was 41.21% up since then. When we look at Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 358.49K.

Analysts gave the Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PLL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Instantly PLL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 77.20 on Monday, 03/21/22 subtracted -8.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.29%, with the 5-day performance at 19.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) is 49.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLL’s forecast low is $84.00 with $111.58 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Piedmont Lithium Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 49.47% over the past 6 months, a -33.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.30%.

PLL Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.78% of Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares while 17.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.94%. There are 17.26% institutions holding the Piedmont Lithium Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.68% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million PLL shares worth $31.81 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.49% or 0.24 million shares worth $12.4 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio. With 0.48 million shares estimated at $29.07 million under it, the former controlled 3.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $6.55 million.