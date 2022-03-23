Performance & Trends Of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.51 million BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.28 changed hands at $0.42 or 6.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.10B. BTRS’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.75% off its 52-week high of $17.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.28, which suggests the last value was 27.47% up since then. When we look at BTRS Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 942.45K.

Analysts gave the BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BTRS as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BTRS Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) trade information

Instantly BTRS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.32 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 6.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.91%, with the 5-day performance at 17.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) is 29.08% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTRS’s forecast low is $7.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.85% for it to hit the projected low.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BTRS Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.86% over the past 6 months, a 34.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BTRS Holdings Inc. will rise 46.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.08 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that BTRS Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $35.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.66 million and $31.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for BTRS Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -258.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.80% per year.

BTRS Dividends

BTRS Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.28% of BTRS Holdings Inc. shares while 86.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.10%. There are 86.11% institutions holding the BTRS Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 18.49% of the shares, roughly 28.37 million BTRS shares worth $301.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.48% or 8.4 million shares worth $89.38 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 2.85 million shares estimated at $30.32 million under it, the former controlled 1.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 1.62% of the shares, roughly 2.48 million shares worth around $26.39 million.