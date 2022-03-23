PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.76 million PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $36.53 changed hands at $1.48 or 4.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.92B. PD’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.78% off its 52-week high of $50.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.02, which suggests the last value was 34.25% up since then. When we look at PagerDuty Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

Instantly PD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 47.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 37.04 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 4.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.12%, with the 5-day performance at 47.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) is 15.06% up.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PagerDuty Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.17% over the past 6 months, a 34.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PagerDuty Inc. will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.06 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that PagerDuty Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $80.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $59.28 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for PagerDuty Inc. earnings to decrease by -46.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

PD Dividends

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.25% of PagerDuty Inc. shares while 90.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.86%. There are 90.10% institutions holding the PagerDuty Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.65% of the shares, roughly 10.02 million PD shares worth $348.23 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.31% or 8.0 million shares worth $278.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 6.9 million shares estimated at $239.85 million under it, the former controlled 8.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 3.62% of the shares, roughly 3.11 million shares worth around $129.84 million.