OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.51 million OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.19. With the company’s per share price at $1.98 changed hands at $0.45 or 29.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.83M. ONE’s last price was a discount, traded about -4054.04% off its 52-week high of $82.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 42.42% up since then. When we look at OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 332.00K.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) trade information

Instantly ONE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1700 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 29.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.21%, with the 5-day performance at 32.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) is -45.75% down.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $144.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021 will be $237.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $111.31 million and $155.78 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for OneSmart International Education Group Limited earnings to decrease by -396.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.14% per year.

ONE Dividends

OneSmart International Education Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares while 51.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.24%. There are 51.24% institutions holding the OneSmart International Education Group Limited stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 30.61% of the shares, roughly 31.92 million ONE shares worth $15.64 million.

Carlyle Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.54% or 7.86 million shares worth $3.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) MSCI Global Stock Market ETF. With 1.15 million shares estimated at $0.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) MSCI Global Stock Market ETF held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $73749.0.

