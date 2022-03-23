Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 8.77% Incline

In the last trading session, 1.59 million Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.19 changed hands at $0.58 or 8.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $275.45M. ONDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.59% off its 52-week high of $12.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.92, which suggests the last value was 45.48% up since then. When we look at Ondas Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 527.45K.

Analysts gave the Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ONDS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ondas Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) trade information

Instantly ONDS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 38.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.68 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 8.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.15%, with the 5-day performance at 38.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is 54.62% up.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ondas Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.97% over the past 6 months, a 25.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ondas Holdings Inc. will rise 72.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $850k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ondas Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $194k and $1.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 338.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Ondas Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 40.20%.

ONDS Dividends

Ondas Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.64% of Ondas Holdings Inc. shares while 12.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.79%. There are 12.04% institutions holding the Ondas Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.88% of the shares, roughly 0.97 million ONDS shares worth $8.84 million.

Herald Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.27% or 0.45 million shares worth $4.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.66 million shares estimated at $6.03 million under it, the former controlled 3.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $2.35 million.