Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 1.65 million Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.03 changed hands at -$0.2 or -0.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.17B. NLSN’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.4% off its 52-week high of $28.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.02, which suggests the last value was 30.44% up since then. When we look at Nielsen Holdings plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.76 million.

Analysts gave the Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NLSN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nielsen Holdings plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) trade information

Instantly NLSN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.50 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -0.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.26%, with the 5-day performance at -0.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is 34.20% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NLSN’s forecast low is $15.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nielsen Holdings plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.36% over the past 6 months, a 1.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nielsen Holdings plc will fall -10.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $882.41 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Nielsen Holdings plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $887.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $843.9 million and $861 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Nielsen Holdings plc earnings to increase by 187.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.30% per year.

NLSN Dividends

Nielsen Holdings plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 04 and May 09. The 1.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.62% of Nielsen Holdings plc shares while 109.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.57%. There are 109.88% institutions holding the Nielsen Holdings plc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.40% of the shares, roughly 44.59 million NLSN shares worth $914.61 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.44% or 37.54 million shares worth $769.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Fidelity Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.5 million shares estimated at $256.33 million under it, the former controlled 3.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 10.2 million shares worth around $209.21 million.