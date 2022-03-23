NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 2.49 million NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $5.84 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.42B. NXE’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.3% off its 52-week high of $6.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.27, which suggests the last value was 44.01% up since then. When we look at NexGen Energy Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.31 million.

Analysts gave the NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NXE as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NexGen Energy Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Instantly NXE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.00 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 0.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.64%, with the 5-day performance at 13.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) is 40.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NXE’s forecast low is $5.94 with $9.03 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.71% for it to hit the projected low.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NexGen Energy Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.05% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.70%. The 2022 estimates are for NexGen Energy Ltd. earnings to increase by 12.50%.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 17 and March 21.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.07% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares while 26.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.49%. There are 26.43% institutions holding the NexGen Energy Ltd. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.23% of the shares, roughly 15.42 million NXE shares worth $72.93 million.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.07% or 9.87 million shares worth $46.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. With 19.29 million shares estimated at $106.28 million under it, the former controlled 4.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 6.97 million shares worth around $38.4 million.