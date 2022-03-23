New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 42.01 million New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $1.30 changed hands at $0.09 or 7.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.91B. EDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -1198.46% off its 52-week high of $16.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.84, which suggests the last value was 35.38% up since then. When we look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 26.54 million.

Analysts gave the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended EDU as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 7.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.10%, with the 5-day performance at 22.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is -14.47% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EDU’s forecast low is $1.50 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1284.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.38% for it to hit the projected low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.58% over the past 6 months, a -8.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.65 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.79 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.20%. The 2022 estimates are for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.90%.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.91% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares while 65.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.08%. There are 65.80% institutions holding the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.70% of the shares, roughly 62.84 million EDU shares worth $131.96 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.22% or 54.71 million shares worth $112.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 45.87 million shares estimated at $94.03 million under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 20.59 million shares worth around $42.21 million.