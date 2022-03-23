MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Gain 3.91%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.22 million MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $405.77 changed hands at $15.27 or 3.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.34B. MDB’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.4% off its 52-week high of $590.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $238.01, which suggests the last value was 41.34% up since then. When we look at MongoDB Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

Instantly MDB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 414.98 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 3.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.35%, with the 5-day performance at 36.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is 4.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.11 days.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MongoDB Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.96% over the past 6 months, a 22.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MongoDB Inc. will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $241.76 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that MongoDB Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $253.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $171 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.70%. The 2022 estimates are for MongoDB Inc. earnings to decrease by -44.20%.

MDB Dividends

MongoDB Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.58% of MongoDB Inc. shares while 90.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.44%. There are 90.05% institutions holding the MongoDB Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.19% of the shares, roughly 6.8 million MDB shares worth $3.21 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.01% or 6.68 million shares worth $3.15 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. With 4.81 million shares estimated at $2.39 billion under it, the former controlled 7.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $898.76 million.