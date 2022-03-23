Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -80.18 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.32. With the company’s per share price at $1.11 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $179.53M. MBII’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.32% off its 52-week high of $2.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 50.45% up since then. When we look at Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 941.95K.

Analysts gave the Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MBII as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) trade information

Instantly MBII was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 44.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -1.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.12%, with the 5-day performance at 44.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) is 71.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MBII’s forecast low is $0.90 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -80.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.38% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.75 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $12.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.72 million and $11.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. earnings to increase by 57.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

MBII Dividends

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.89% of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. shares while 82.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.80%. There are 82.21% institutions holding the Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. stock share, with Ardsley Advisory Partners the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.35% of the shares, roughly 18.34 million MBII shares worth $13.21 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.80% or 4.96 million shares worth $3.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.81 million shares estimated at $2.53 million under it, the former controlled 1.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 2.34 million shares worth around $1.69 million.