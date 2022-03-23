Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 6.41 million Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s per share price at $32.29 changed hands at $2.04 or 6.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.39B. LAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.71% off its 52-week high of $41.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.84, which suggests the last value was 63.33% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.52 million.

Analysts gave the Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LAC as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lithium Americas Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 32.46 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 6.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.89%, with the 5-day performance at 27.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is 18.76% up.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lithium Americas Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 51.38% over the past 6 months, a 88.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Lithium Americas Corp. earnings to increase by 15.30%.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.70% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares while 24.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.36%. There are 24.46% institutions holding the Lithium Americas Corp. stock share, with Himension Capital (Singapore) PTE Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.89% of the shares, roughly 2.27 million LAC shares worth $50.69 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.86% or 2.24 million shares worth $50.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. With 2.2 million shares estimated at $49.2 million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $40.92 million.