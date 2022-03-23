Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.45 million Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s per share price at $9.32 changed hands at -$0.53 or -5.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $993.05M. LWLG’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.81% off its 52-week high of $20.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.34, which suggests the last value was 85.62% up since then. When we look at Lightwave Logic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Instantly LWLG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.54 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -5.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.37%, with the 5-day performance at 18.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is 38.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.19 days.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Lightwave Logic Inc. earnings to decrease by -142.20%.

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 30 and April 04.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of Lightwave Logic Inc. shares while 9.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.57%. There are 9.52% institutions holding the Lightwave Logic Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.16% of the shares, roughly 4.48 million LWLG shares worth $66.7 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.33% or 1.43 million shares worth $21.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.94 million shares estimated at $43.69 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $19.97 million.