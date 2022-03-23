Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY)

In the last trading session, 3.79 million Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.91 changed hands at $0.94 or 13.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.52B. DSEY’s last price was a discount, traded about -135.27% off its 52-week high of $18.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.89, which suggests the last value was 12.9% up since then. When we look at Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 909.62K.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) trade information

Instantly DSEY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.18 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 13.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.57%, with the 5-day performance at 5.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) is -21.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.84 days.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diversey Holdings Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.74% over the past 6 months, a 1.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $680.59 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $670.36 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Diversey Holdings Ltd. earnings to decrease by -375.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.26% per year.

DSEY Dividends

Diversey Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 05.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.81% of Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares while 98.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.87%. There are 98.06% institutions holding the Diversey Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Bain Capital Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 78.15% of the shares, roughly 236.35 million DSEY shares worth $3.79 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.84% or 11.61 million shares worth $186.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund. With 4.2 million shares estimated at $67.35 million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Global Allocation Fund held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 3.41 million shares worth around $56.9 million.