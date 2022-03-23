Let’s Jump Into The Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $15.94 changed hands at $0.94 or 6.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.29B. IOVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -113.24% off its 52-week high of $33.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.18, which suggests the last value was 23.59% up since then. When we look at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Analysts gave the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended IOVA as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Instantly IOVA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.12 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 6.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.50%, with the 5-day performance at 27.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is -0.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IOVA’s forecast low is $20.00 with $73.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -357.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.18% over the past 6 months, a -18.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. will fall -19.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -18.90%.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares while 101.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.69%. There are 101.08% institutions holding the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.60% of the shares, roughly 11.93 million IOVA shares worth $294.17 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.32% or 11.49 million shares worth $283.34 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 5.07 million shares estimated at $123.3 million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 3.89 million shares worth around $74.34 million.