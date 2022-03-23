Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 8.59 million Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at $0.27 or 47.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $89.94M. LEJU’s last price was a discount, traded about -276.83% off its 52-week high of $3.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 51.22% up since then. When we look at Leju Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 40.94K.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) trade information

Instantly LEJU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 100.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0700 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 47.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.35%, with the 5-day performance at 100.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) is 24.24% up.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Leju Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.36% over the past 6 months, a -45.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -12.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.80% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Leju Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 65.40%.

LEJU Dividends

Leju Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 30.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.70% of Leju Holdings Limited shares while 1.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.93%. There are 1.92% institutions holding the Leju Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.85% of the shares, roughly 1.16 million LEJU shares worth $1.3 million.

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.72% or 0.99 million shares worth $1.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Jacob Internet Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd. With 0.58 million shares estimated at $0.65 million under it, the former controlled 0.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Jacob Discovery Fd held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $0.45 million.