LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.41 million LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.36 changed hands at -$0.7 or -4.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.95B. LZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -185.1% off its 52-week high of $40.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.05, which suggests the last value was 23.05% up since then. When we look at LegalZoom.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) trade information

Instantly LZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.49 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -4.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.64%, with the 5-day performance at 7.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) is -5.96% down.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LegalZoom.com Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.35% over the past 6 months, a 233.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.40%.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $143.71 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that LegalZoom.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $160.94 million.

The 2022 estimates are for LegalZoom.com Inc. earnings to increase by 33.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.66% per year.

LZ Dividends

LegalZoom.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.89% of LegalZoom.com Inc. shares while 50.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.57%. There are 50.81% institutions holding the LegalZoom.com Inc. stock share, with Francisco Partners Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.53% of the shares, roughly 28.63 million LZ shares worth $755.72 million.

Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.26% or 14.3 million shares worth $377.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Neuberger & Berman Guardian Fund and Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd. With 2.18 million shares estimated at $57.47 million under it, the former controlled 1.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $60.81 million.