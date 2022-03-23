Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 1.87 million Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.87. With the company’s per share price at $9.62 changed hands at $2.19 or 29.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $80.71M. KOSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -356.55% off its 52-week high of $43.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.89, which suggests the last value was 38.77% up since then. When we look at Koss Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 106.25K.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) trade information

Instantly KOSS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 51.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.80 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 29.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.93%, with the 5-day performance at 51.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) is 15.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Koss Corporation earnings to increase by 181.40%.

KOSS Dividends

Koss Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 26 and January 31.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.63% of Koss Corporation shares while 5.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.05%. There are 5.90% institutions holding the Koss Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.81% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million KOSS shares worth $2.7 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.60% or 0.15 million shares worth $2.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $1.86 million under it, the former controlled 1.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 96440.0 shares worth around $1.58 million.