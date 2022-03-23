Is United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.80 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.72M. UTME’s last price was a discount, traded about -3733.21% off its 52-week high of $107.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.52, which suggests the last value was 45.71% up since then. When we look at United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 420.75K.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) trade information

Instantly UTME was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 71.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.94 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.87%, with the 5-day performance at 71.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) is 46.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 65290.00000000001 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. earnings to increase by 23.40%.

UTME Dividends

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.64% of United Time Technology Co. Ltd. shares while 0.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.42%. There are 0.19% institutions holding the United Time Technology Co. Ltd. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 15801.0 UTME shares worth $42188.0.