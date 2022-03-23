Is Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.85 changing hands around $0.1 or 0.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.47B. SABR’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.93% off its 52-week high of $16.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.05, which suggests the last value was 35.02% up since then. When we look at Sabre Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.90 million.

Analysts gave the Sabre Corporation (SABR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SABR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Sabre Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Instantly SABR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.04 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.15%, with the 5-day performance at 12.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) is -6.68% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SABR’s forecast low is $9.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sabre Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.44% over the past 6 months, a 52.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sabre Corporation will rise 61.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $525.33 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Sabre Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $601.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $327.48 million and $396.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 60.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Sabre Corporation earnings to increase by 33.80%.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of Sabre Corporation shares while 110.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.30%. There are 110.90% institutions holding the Sabre Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.14% of the shares, roughly 29.57 million SABR shares worth $253.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.03% or 29.2 million shares worth $250.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 9.17 million shares estimated at $78.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 8.97 million shares worth around $77.03 million.