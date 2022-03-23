Is Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 6.42 million Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.62. With the company’s per share price at $0.86 changed hands at $0.05 or 5.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.85M. CREX’s last price was a discount, traded about -317.44% off its 52-week high of $3.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 6.98% up since then. When we look at Creative Realities Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Analysts gave the Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CREX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Creative Realities Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) trade information

Instantly CREX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9000 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 5.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.71%, with the 5-day performance at 5.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) is -26.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CREX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -481.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -481.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -44.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.99 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Creative Realities Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021 will be $8.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.08 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.90%.

CREX Dividends

Creative Realities Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.58% of Creative Realities Inc. shares while 18.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.08%. There are 18.16% institutions holding the Creative Realities Inc. stock share, with Argi Investment Services, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.30% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million CREX shares worth $1.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.44% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.22 million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.14 million.