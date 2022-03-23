Is bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 2.31 million bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $5.12 changed hands at $0.31 or 6.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $366.49M. BLUE’s last price was a discount, traded about -350.0% off its 52-week high of $23.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.04, which suggests the last value was 21.09% up since then. When we look at bluebird bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Instantly BLUE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.15 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 6.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.75%, with the 5-day performance at 14.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) is -16.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLUE’s forecast low is $3.00 with $16.18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -216.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.41% for it to hit the projected low.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the bluebird bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.04% over the past 6 months, a 31.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for bluebird bio Inc. will rise 36.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -80.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.57 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that bluebird bio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.71 million and $12.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -57.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -56.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.90%. The 2022 estimates are for bluebird bio Inc. earnings to increase by 9.50%.

BLUE Dividends

bluebird bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.54% of bluebird bio Inc. shares while 82.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.44%. There are 82.31% institutions holding the bluebird bio Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.11% of the shares, roughly 7.09 million BLUE shares worth $135.47 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.87% or 6.92 million shares worth $132.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 6.14 million shares estimated at $143.74 million under it, the former controlled 8.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 4.37% of the shares, roughly 3.07 million shares worth around $58.61 million.