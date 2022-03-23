Is BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (NYSE: BKSY) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.80 changed hands at $0.07 or 4.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $199.35M. BKSY’s last price was a discount, traded about -633.33% off its 52-week high of $13.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at BlackSky Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 910.42K.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

Instantly BKSY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 4.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.91%, with the 5-day performance at 11.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) is -30.23% down.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.94 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BlackSky Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $17 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 114.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for BlackSky Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -96.30%.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.10% of BlackSky Technology Inc. shares while 38.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.15%. There are 38.54% institutions holding the BlackSky Technology Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.31% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million BKSY shares worth $51.75 million.

Senator Investment Group, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.56% or 4.14 million shares worth $42.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 54049.0 shares estimated at $0.56 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.