Is BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $0.35 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $60.23M. BIOL’s last price was a discount, traded about -194.29% off its 52-week high of $1.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 11.43% up since then. When we look at BIOLASE Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Instantly BIOL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3949 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.74%, with the 5-day performance at 10.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) is -9.70% down.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BIOLASE Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.38% over the past 6 months, a 23.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BIOLASE Inc. will rise 71.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 64.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.69 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that BIOLASE Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $9.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.52 million and $8.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.30%. The 2022 estimates are for BIOLASE Inc. earnings to increase by 27.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

BIOL Dividends

BIOLASE Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.63% of BIOLASE Inc. shares while 19.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.99%. There are 19.46% institutions holding the BIOLASE Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.55% of the shares, roughly 6.97 million BIOL shares worth $4.46 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.04% or 3.13 million shares worth $2.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.39 million shares estimated at $2.81 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $1.53 million.