Is ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.21 million ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.80 changed hands at $0.04 or 2.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $364.93M. ATIP’s last price was a discount, traded about -480.0% off its 52-week high of $10.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.58, which suggests the last value was 12.22% up since then. When we look at ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Analysts gave the ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ATIP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) trade information

Instantly ATIP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8200 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 2.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.90%, with the 5-day performance at 8.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) is -30.50% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATIP’s forecast low is $2.25 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -122.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.0% for it to hit the projected low.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ATI Physical Therapy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.06% over the past 6 months, a -1,033.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.50%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $156.36 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $156.97 million.

ATIP Dividends

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.13% of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. shares while 87.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.63%. There are 87.72% institutions holding the ATI Physical Therapy Inc. stock share, with Advent International Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 58.72% of the shares, roughly 115.83 million ATIP shares worth $440.16 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.12% or 16.02 million shares worth $60.9 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.99 million shares estimated at $3.77 million under it, the former controlled 0.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $2.03 million.