Is 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 17.69 million 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.32 changing hands around $1.65 or 35.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $105.23M. LBPS’s current price is a discount, trading about -130.7% off its 52-week high of $14.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.74, which suggests the last value was 56.65% up since then. When we look at 4D pharma plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 16.70K.

Analysts gave the 4D pharma plc (LBPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LBPS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 4D pharma plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) trade information

Instantly LBPS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.80 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 35.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.33%, with the 5-day performance at 7.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) is 28.27% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LBPS’s forecast low is $35.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -532.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -453.8% for it to hit the projected low.

4D pharma plc (LBPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 4D pharma plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.88% over the past 6 months, a 49.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%.

LBPS Dividends

4D pharma plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.41% of 4D pharma plc shares while 1.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.57%. There are 1.53% institutions holding the 4D pharma plc stock share, with Ruffer LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.87% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million LBPS shares worth $1.07 million.

Kepos Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.44% or 100000.0 shares worth $0.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 1165.0 shares estimated at $6349.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.