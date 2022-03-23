Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.68 changed hands at -$0.07 or -1.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $765.38M. INO’s current price is a discount, trading about -182.34% off its 52-week high of $10.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.76, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.01 million.

Analysts gave the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended INO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Instantly INO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.87 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -1.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.85%, with the 5-day performance at 19.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is 17.92% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INO’s forecast low is $3.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -715.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.29% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -25.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 87.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $810k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $860k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $371k and $273k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 118.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 215.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.60%.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.79% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 40.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.43%. There are 40.69% institutions holding the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.67% of the shares, roughly 18.24 million INO shares worth $91.04 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.32% or 13.3 million shares worth $66.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.1 million shares estimated at $45.41 million under it, the former controlled 4.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 6.02 million shares worth around $30.03 million.