Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 2.44 million Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $33.94 changed hands at $2.69 or 8.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.05B. HTHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -81.23% off its 52-week high of $61.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.98, which suggests the last value was 35.24% up since then. When we look at Huazhu Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Instantly HTHT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.39 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 8.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.11%, with the 5-day performance at 36.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is -22.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.81 days.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Huazhu Group Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.20% over the past 6 months, a 92.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $526.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Huazhu Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $619.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $478.33 million and $356.84 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 73.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Huazhu Group Limited earnings to decrease by -228.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.28% per year.

HTHT Dividends

Huazhu Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28. The 0.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 0.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.27% of Huazhu Group Limited shares while 50.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.89%. There are 50.24% institutions holding the Huazhu Group Limited stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.38% of the shares, roughly 33.92 million HTHT shares worth $1.56 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.62% or 15.08 million shares worth $691.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 27.71 million shares estimated at $1.28 billion under it, the former controlled 8.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $123.89 million.