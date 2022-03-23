Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.75 million Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.19 changing hands around $0.47 or 4.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.02B. HIMX’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.92% off its 52-week high of $17.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.48, which suggests the last value was 22.23% up since then. When we look at Himax Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.25 million.

Analysts gave the Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HIMX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Himax Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Instantly HIMX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.20 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 4.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.70%, with the 5-day performance at 11.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is 3.72% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HIMX’s forecast low is $11.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Himax Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 819.10%.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07. The 2.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.27. It is important to note, however, that the 2.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Himax Technologies Inc. shares while 28.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.17%. There are 28.17% institutions holding the Himax Technologies Inc. stock share, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.11% of the shares, roughly 8.9 million HIMX shares worth $94.94 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.56% or 6.2 million shares worth $66.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Upright Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 1.15 million shares estimated at $19.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $6.34 million.