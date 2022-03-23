Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.2 million Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.11 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.43B. FRSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -165.34% off its 52-week high of $53.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.60, which suggests the last value was 22.43% up since then. When we look at Freshworks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Analysts gave the Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended FRSH as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Freshworks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

Instantly FRSH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.80 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 0.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.42%, with the 5-day performance at 18.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) is 6.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRSH’s forecast low is $24.00 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Freshworks Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.04 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Freshworks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $106.24 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Freshworks Inc. earnings to decrease by -278.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.64% of Freshworks Inc. shares while 78.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.09%. There are 78.41% institutions holding the Freshworks Inc. stock share, with Steadview Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.46% of the shares, roughly 6.06 million FRSH shares worth $159.24 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.72% or 4.1 million shares worth $107.62 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and AB Discovery Growth Fund. With 4.06 million shares estimated at $143.06 million under it, the former controlled 5.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Discovery Growth Fund held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $52.45 million.