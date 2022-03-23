Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.20 changing hands around $0.31 or 16.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.45M. FEMY’s current price is a discount, trading about -525.0% off its 52-week high of $13.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Femasys Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 176.63K.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) trade information

Instantly FEMY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.3800 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 16.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.54%, with the 5-day performance at -2.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) is -38.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 54770.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FEMY’s forecast low is $18.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1036.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -718.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $200k.

The 2022 estimates are for Femasys Inc. earnings to increase by 38.70%.

FEMY Dividends

Femasys Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.34% of Femasys Inc. shares while 4.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.32%. There are 4.52% institutions holding the Femasys Inc. stock share, with Kepos Capital Lp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.91% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million FEMY shares worth $1.55 million.

Tri Locum Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.62% or 0.19 million shares worth $1.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 7353.0 shares estimated at $50956.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 6504.0 shares worth around $45072.0.