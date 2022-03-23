ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.24 million ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s per share price at $6.23 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $285.21M. EPIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -477.85% off its 52-week high of $36.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.02, which suggests the last value was 3.37% up since then. When we look at ESSA Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 198.82K.

Analysts gave the ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EPIX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ESSA Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information

Instantly EPIX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.99 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.13%, with the 5-day performance at -1.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) is -36.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EPIX’s forecast low is $22.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -702.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -253.13% for it to hit the projected low.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ESSA Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.39% over the past 6 months, a -11.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.20%. The 2022 estimates are for ESSA Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 8.40%.

EPIX Dividends

ESSA Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.51% of ESSA Pharma Inc. shares while 82.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.02%. There are 82.30% institutions holding the ESSA Pharma Inc. stock share, with Bellevue Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.70% of the shares, roughly 5.03 million EPIX shares worth $71.49 million.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.99% or 3.53 million shares worth $50.06 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. With 2.7 million shares estimated at $38.34 million under it, the former controlled 8.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $10.44 million.