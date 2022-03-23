Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.19 changing hands around $0.35 or 2.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.20B. ERF’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.61% off its 52-week high of $14.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.71, which suggests the last value was 64.29% up since then. When we look at Enerplus Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

Instantly ERF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.39 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 2.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.36%, with the 5-day performance at 4.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is 10.50% up.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enerplus Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 104.46% over the past 6 months, a 157.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.70% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Enerplus Corporation earnings to increase by 129.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.22% per year.

ERF Dividends

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 04 and May 09. The 1.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 1.01% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of Enerplus Corporation shares while 60.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.94%. There are 60.79% institutions holding the Enerplus Corporation stock share, with Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.36% of the shares, roughly 13.04 million ERF shares worth $138.01 million.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.38% or 10.67 million shares worth $112.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 3.26 million shares estimated at $30.89 million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $19.09 million.