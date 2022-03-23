Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.61 million Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $2.42 changed hands at $0.08 or 3.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $553.79M. ENDP’s last price was a discount, traded about -254.55% off its 52-week high of $8.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.94, which suggests the last value was 19.83% up since then. When we look at Endo International plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.40 million.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) trade information

Instantly ENDP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.45 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 3.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.64%, with the 5-day performance at 13.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) is -21.43% down.

Endo International plc (ENDP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Endo International plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.32% over the past 6 months, a -46.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Endo International plc will fall -13.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -34.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $727.83 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Endo International plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $685.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $760.22 million and $717.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Endo International plc earnings to decrease by -584.60%.

ENDP Dividends

Endo International plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.60% of Endo International plc shares while 76.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.42%. There are 76.18% institutions holding the Endo International plc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.59% of the shares, roughly 36.43 million ENDP shares worth $118.02 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.74% or 25.09 million shares worth $81.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 15.67 million shares estimated at $66.6 million under it, the former controlled 6.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 6.28 million shares worth around $20.36 million.