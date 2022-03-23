Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.31 changed hands at $0.55 or 4.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.99B. CRDO’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.24% off its 52-week high of $18.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.80, which suggests the last value was 18.86% up since then. When we look at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 913.85K.

Analysts gave the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CRDO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Instantly CRDO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.11 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 4.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.25%, with the 5-day performance at -6.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) is -12.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRDO’s forecast low is $20.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -50.26% for it to hit the projected low.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.20% of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares while 6.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.67%.