Could Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $34.21 changed hands at -$0.69 or -1.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.51B. XMTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -185.21% off its 52-week high of $97.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.85, which suggests the last value was 1.05% up since then. When we look at Xometry Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 653.88K.

Analysts gave the Xometry Inc. (XMTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended XMTR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Xometry Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) trade information

Instantly XMTR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 42.03 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -1.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.25%, with the 5-day performance at -4.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) is -23.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XMTR’s forecast low is $43.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -192.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Xometry Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.98% over the past 6 months, a 54.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.60%.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.27 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Xometry Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $75 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Xometry Inc. earnings to decrease by -28.70%.

XMTR Dividends

Xometry Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.51% of Xometry Inc. shares while 69.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.58%. There are 69.53% institutions holding the Xometry Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.17% of the shares, roughly 6.33 million XMTR shares worth $365.19 million.

StepStone Group LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.63% or 2.77 million shares worth $159.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 1.02 million shares estimated at $58.75 million under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $40.56 million.