Could Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $118.06 changed hands at -$0.24 or -0.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.24B. APTV’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.15% off its 52-week high of $180.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $94.75, which suggests the last value was 19.74% up since then. When we look at Aptiv PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Analysts gave the Aptiv PLC (APTV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended APTV as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Aptiv PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) trade information

Instantly APTV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 119.77 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.28%, with the 5-day performance at 9.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is -16.19% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $167.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APTV’s forecast low is $80.00 with $215.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aptiv PLC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.87% over the past 6 months, a 61.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aptiv PLC will fall -53.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.86 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Aptiv PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.21 billion and $4.02 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Aptiv PLC earnings to decrease by -70.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 49.34% per year.

APTV Dividends

Aptiv PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.55% of Aptiv PLC shares while 98.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.60%. There are 98.06% institutions holding the Aptiv PLC stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.04% of the shares, roughly 28.48 million APTV shares worth $4.7 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.83% or 20.2 million shares worth $3.33 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 7.69 million shares estimated at $1.27 billion under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 6.12 million shares worth around $1.01 billion.