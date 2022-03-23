Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Technologies   »  Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Could Soar To ...

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.77 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $167.42M. CTRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -440.11% off its 52-week high of $9.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 43.5% up since then. When we look at Castor Maritime Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Instantly CTRM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7900 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 2.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.65%, with the 5-day performance at 10.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is 7.27% up.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Castor Maritime Inc. earnings to increase by 283.30%.

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 05.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares while 4.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.31%. There are 4.26% institutions holding the Castor Maritime Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.77% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million CTRM shares worth $1.7 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.67% or 0.6 million shares worth $1.47 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal ETF Tr-SonicShares Global Shipping ETF. With 49703.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal ETF Tr-SonicShares Global Shipping ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 33322.0 shares worth around $81305.0.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.