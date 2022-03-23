Can Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $187.12 changing hands around $1.04 or 0.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.93B. COIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -129.55% off its 52-week high of $429.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $150.12, which suggests the last value was 19.77% up since then. When we look at Coinbase Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.90 million.

Analysts gave the Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended COIN as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coinbase Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.72.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 188.81 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.27%, with the 5-day performance at 19.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is -1.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $314.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.47% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COIN’s forecast low is $200.00 with $600.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -220.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coinbase Global Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.97% over the past 6 months, a -65.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.86 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Coinbase Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.74 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.20%.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.81% of Coinbase Global Inc. shares while 35.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.98%. There are 35.33% institutions holding the Coinbase Global Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.50% of the shares, roughly 6.99 million COIN shares worth $1.59 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.53% or 5.48 million shares worth $1.25 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.95 million shares estimated at $1.26 billion under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 3.63 million shares worth around $824.91 million.