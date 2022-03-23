Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) Stock: Performance and Outlook – Marketing Sentinel
In the last trading session, 1.39 million Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.21. With the company’s per share price at $0.69 changed hands at $0.08 or 12.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.36M. BDR’s last price was a discount, traded about -176.81% off its 52-week high of $1.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 42.03% up since then. When we look at Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 560.17K.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) trade information

Instantly BDR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7013 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 12.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.39%, with the 5-day performance at 21.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) is 41.88% up.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. earnings to decrease by -877.20%.

BDR Dividends

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 22.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.72% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares while 5.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.98%. There are 5.05% institutions holding the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stock share, with Tufton Capital Management the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.52% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million BDR shares worth $0.11 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.73% or 90000.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 90000.0 shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 77100.0 shares worth around $87894.0.

