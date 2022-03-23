Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.10 changed hands at $0.3 or 7.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $949.76M. BGRY’s last price was a discount, traded about -165.61% off its 52-week high of $10.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.87, which suggests the last value was 30.0% up since then. When we look at Berkshire Grey Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 982.85K.

Analysts gave the Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BGRY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Berkshire Grey Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) trade information

Instantly BGRY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.12 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 7.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.45%, with the 5-day performance at 26.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) is 29.34% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BGRY’s forecast low is $10.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -265.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -143.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.01 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Berkshire Grey Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $11.39 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Berkshire Grey Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.40%.

BGRY Dividends

Berkshire Grey Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.50% of Berkshire Grey Inc. shares while 84.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.53%. There are 84.65% institutions holding the Berkshire Grey Inc. stock share, with SB Global Advisers Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 29.28% of the shares, roughly 65.57 million BGRY shares worth $360.62 million.

VK Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 25.26% or 56.57 million shares worth $311.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.64 million shares estimated at $3.49 million under it, the former controlled 0.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $2.67 million.