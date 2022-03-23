Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 0.82 million Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.21. With the company’s per share price at $31.41 changed hands at $2.13 or 7.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.97B. ATHM’s last price was a discount, traded about -227.13% off its 52-week high of $102.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.49, which suggests the last value was 34.77% up since then. When we look at Autohome Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 867.42K.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) trade information

Instantly ATHM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 32.26 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 7.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.55%, with the 5-day performance at 32.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is 15.01% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $231.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATHM’s forecast low is $158.06 with $401.04 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1176.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -403.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Autohome Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.04% over the past 6 months, a -19.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Autohome Inc. will fall -55.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $270.55 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Autohome Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $280.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $378.06 million and $284.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -28.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Autohome Inc. earnings to decrease by -36.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.06% per year.

ATHM Dividends

Autohome Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 04. The 1.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.53. It is important to note, however, that the 1.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Autohome Inc. shares while 55.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.18%. There are 55.18% institutions holding the Autohome Inc. stock share, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.75% of the shares, roughly 11.14 million ATHM shares worth $328.48 million.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.73% or 6.02 million shares worth $177.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 4.89 million shares estimated at $229.26 million under it, the former controlled 3.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $67.17 million.