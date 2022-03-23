aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.09 changing hands around $0.77 or 14.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $149.92M. LIFE’s current price is a discount, trading about -115.11% off its 52-week high of $13.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.50, which suggests the last value was 42.53% up since then. When we look at aTyr Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 94570.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 137.59K.

Analysts gave the aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LIFE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information

Instantly LIFE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.62 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 14.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.78%, with the 5-day performance at 12.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) is 6.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LIFE’s forecast low is $11.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -261.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -80.62% for it to hit the projected low.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the aTyr Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.70% over the past 6 months, a 16.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for aTyr Pharma Inc. will rise 40.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -75.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.05 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for aTyr Pharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -1.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.00% per year.

LIFE Dividends

aTyr Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.33% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares while 73.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.04%. There are 73.29% institutions holding the aTyr Pharma Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 18.79% of the shares, roughly 5.22 million LIFE shares worth $47.42 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.62% or 4.06 million shares worth $36.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.61 million shares estimated at $7.53 million under it, the former controlled 5.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 4.13% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $9.85 million.