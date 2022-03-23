Are Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.41 million Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $0.36 changed hands at $0.01 or 2.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $71.25M. SRGA’s last price was a discount, traded about -605.56% off its 52-week high of $2.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 22.22% up since then. When we look at Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.74 million.

Analysts gave the Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SRGA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) trade information

Instantly SRGA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3721 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 added 2.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.99%, with the 5-day performance at 8.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) is 2.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SRGA’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -177.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -177.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Surgalign Holdings Inc. will rise 50.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.14 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $21.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.19 million and $23.39 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -23.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Surgalign Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 74.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

SRGA Dividends

Surgalign Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.27% of Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares while 21.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.68%. There are 21.51% institutions holding the Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.73% of the shares, roughly 5.79 million SRGA shares worth $4.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.71% or 5.76 million shares worth $4.13 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.45 million shares estimated at $3.9 million under it, the former controlled 3.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 3.92 million shares worth around $2.81 million.