Are Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 5.3 million Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $425.66 changed hands at -$40.79 or -8.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $215.67B. ADBE’s current price is a discount, trading about -64.34% off its 52-week high of $699.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $407.94, which suggests the last value was 4.16% up since then. When we look at Adobe Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.69 million.

Analysts gave the Adobe Inc. (ADBE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ADBE as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Adobe Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.34.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) trade information

Instantly ADBE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 471.98 on Tuesday, 03/22/22 subtracted -8.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.74%, with the 5-day performance at 10.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is 5.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $573.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ADBE’s forecast low is $455.00 with $660.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adobe Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.78% over the past 6 months, a 9.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adobe Inc. will rise 6.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.24 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Adobe Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2022 will be $4.41 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Adobe Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.35% per year.

ADBE Dividends

Adobe Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of Adobe Inc. shares while 85.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.47%. There are 85.21% institutions holding the Adobe Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.05% of the shares, roughly 38.33 million ADBE shares worth $22.07 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.62% or 36.31 million shares worth $20.91 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 13.46 million shares estimated at $7.75 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 10.0 million shares worth around $5.76 billion.